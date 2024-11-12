20 places to see Santa in Preston this December from garden centres to pubs!

In and around Preston over the next two months, various venues are offering you and your little one the chance to meet Father Christmas.
Whether it’s a classic trip to Santa’s Grotta, an early morning breakfast with the main man himself or a VR sleigh ride with him, there is bound to be something for everyone.
So take a look below at all the places where you can meet Santa in Preston this year.
1. Places to see Santa in Preston
2. Santa's Grotto at Preston Markets
Date: Saturday, December 14
Time: 11am - 3pm
Price: Free (donations welcome) | Google Maps
3. Santa's Magical Toy Shop Grotto at Fishergate Preston
Date: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 and 24
Time: 11am - 4pm
Price: £13.95 per child | Google Maps
4. The Black Bull, Fulwood
Breakfast with Santa on December 7 and 8. Price: £10.99 | Google Maps
