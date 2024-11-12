20 places to see Santa in Preston this December from garden centres to pubs!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:15 BST

The build up to Christmas is officially on and what better way to get in the festive mood than paying a trip to see Santa?

In and around Preston over the next two months, various venues are offering you and your little one the chance to meet Father Christmas.

Whether it’s a classic trip to Santa’s Grotta, an early morning breakfast with the main man himself or a VR sleigh ride with him, there is bound to be something for everyone.

So take a look below at all the places where you can meet Santa in Preston this year.

There are 20 opportunities for you to meet the big man himself this December...

1. Places to see Santa in Preston

There are 20 opportunities for you to meet the big man himself this December... | NW and Getty

Date: Saturday, December 14 Time: 11am - 3pm Price: Free (donations welcome)

2. Santa's Grotto at Preston Markets

Date: Saturday, December 14 Time: 11am - 3pm Price: Free (donations welcome) | Google Maps

Date: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 and 24 Time: 11am - 4pm Price: £13.95 per child

3. Santa's Magical Toy Shop Grotto at Fishergate Preston

Date: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 and 24 Time: 11am - 4pm Price: £13.95 per child | Google Maps

Breakfast with Santa on December 7 and 8. Price: £10.99

4. The Black Bull, Fulwood

Breakfast with Santa on December 7 and 8. Price: £10.99 | Google Maps

