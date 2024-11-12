20 places to see Santa in Preston this December from garden centres to pubs!

In and around Preston over the next two months, various venues are offering you and your little one the chance to meet Father Christmas.

Whether it’s a classic trip to Santa’s Grotta, an early morning breakfast with the main man himself or a VR sleigh ride with him, there is bound to be something for everyone.

So take a look below at all the places where you can meet Santa in Preston this year.

Santa's Grotto at Preston Markets Date: Saturday, December 14 Time: 11am - 3pm Price: Free (donations welcome)

Santa's Magical Toy Shop Grotto at Fishergate Preston Date: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 and 24 Time: 11am - 4pm Price: £13.95 per child

The Black Bull, Fulwood Breakfast with Santa on December 7 and 8. Price: £10.99