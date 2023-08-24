News you can trust since 1886
20 of the best and most loveable dog breeds to own as a pet according to readers

It’s not secret that we are a nation of dog lovers. Who doesn’t love coming home after a hard day’s graft to have their furry friend greet them at the door with a big wag of its tail and a cuddle.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

Research has also shown that dogs also make us physically and mentally healthier. Not only do they make us more active, they also encourage us to be more sociable which is why we asked our lovely readers what dog breed they think makes the best Lancashire family pet and why?

Take a look at the top 20 and see if yours made the list.

1. Dachshund

Gemma Danielle said: "Dachshunds are the best.They are so loving and loyal." Photo: UGC

2. German Shepherd

Patrick Gilhooley: "Mine is a German Shepherd. Very loyal and protective of their owners." Photo: UGC

3. Micro Pocket Bully

Laura Johnson: "My micro pocket bully." Photo: UGC

4. Black Labrador

Jack Sutcliffe: "Black lab - just because." Photo: UGC

