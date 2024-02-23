News you can trust since 1886
20 breathtaking pictures as photographer captures the beauty of Blackpool including those pesky seagulls

A visitor to Blackpool has captured the essence of the seaside resort in 20 breathtaking pictures.
By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT

Zoe Hodkinson, spent an afternoon last November with a trip to Blackpool.

Wanting to bring a keepsake or two home, she captured the sights she encountered in black and white shots including the seaside resort’s most prominent troublemakers aka the seagulls, on her Olympus omd Mark lll camera.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from her November trip and some others.

Seagulls anyone?

1. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty

Seagulls anyone? Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

Pick a balloon, any balloon

2. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty

Pick a balloon, any balloon Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

A black and white picture of the pier

3. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty

A black and white picture of the pier Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

A colourful one

4. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty

A colourful one Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

