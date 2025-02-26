On Saturday, March 15, many women will be takign part in six hours of non-stop dancing in their pyjamas to raise much needed funds for mental health charity Mind.

BCD Classes from Blackpool, Freckleton, Poulton, Thornton Cleveley's, Preston, Leyland and Chorley will all be taking part.

The team have also promised to do a skydive when they raise £10,000.

The event will start from 10pm-4am at Freckleton Memorial Hall.

Take a look at some of the women in action.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so HERE.

