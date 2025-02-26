19 show-stopping pics as women show off their Burlesque chair dance skills in Preston

By Emma Downey
Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:24 BST
A midnight Burlesque-athon is set to take place next month in Preston.

On Saturday, March 15, many women will be takign part in six hours of non-stop dancing in their pyjamas to raise much needed funds for mental health charity Mind.

BCD Classes from Blackpool, Freckleton, Poulton, Thornton Cleveley's, Preston, Leyland and Chorley will all be taking part.

The team have also promised to do a skydive when they raise £10,000.

The event will start from 10pm-4am at Freckleton Memorial Hall.

Take a look at some of the women in action.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so HERE.

Showing off show dance moves.

1. Burlesque Chair Dance

Showing off show dance moves. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Burlesque Chair Dance groups are holding a charity Midnight Burlesque-athon at Freckleton, dancing for six hours in pyjamas.

2. Burlesque Chair Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance groups are holding a charity Midnight Burlesque-athon at Freckleton, dancing for six hours in pyjamas. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Showing them how it's done!

3. Burlesque Chair Dance

Showing them how it's done! Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Practicing for the Midnight Burlesque-athon at Freckleton.

4. Burlesque Chair Dance

Practicing for the Midnight Burlesque-athon at Freckleton. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMindFreckletonBlackpoolLeylandChorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice