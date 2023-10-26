News you can trust since 1886
19 pictures as Fear Factory Live reopens at former Bar 143 in Preston

A live horror experience has taken up residence at a former bar in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:41 BST

Fear Factory Live has brought the scares to the former Bar 143 on Friargate and will be instilling fear in all those who attend with a horror maze, an interactive séance experience and even a cocktail bar to settle your nerves before or after.

The attraction is designed to be affordable as well as enjoyable, with tickets for the main maze costing £8.25 or £12.25 for the combined maze and séance option.

Take a look at some of the pictures guaranteed to send shivers done your spine.

To book tickets for the Fear Factory Live which runs until Halloween click HERE.

1. Fear Factory Live 2023 in Preston

Help! Photo: CCR

An 'I Survived' neon sign lights up a dark horror maze

2. Fear Factory Live 2023 in Preston

An 'I Survived' neon sign lights up a dark horror maze Photo: CCR

The Fear Factory Live is based in the former Bar 143 on Friargate, Preston

3. Fear Factory Live 2023 in Preston

The Fear Factory Live is based in the former Bar 143 on Friargate, Preston Photo: UGC

One of the entertainers

4. Fear Factory Live 2023 in Preston

One of the entertainers Photo: CCR

