19 pictures as Fear Factory Live reopens at former Bar 143 in Preston
A live horror experience has taken up residence at a former bar in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:41 BST
Fear Factory Live has brought the scares to the former Bar 143 on Friargate and will be instilling fear in all those who attend with a horror maze, an interactive séance experience and even a cocktail bar to settle your nerves before or after.
The attraction is designed to be affordable as well as enjoyable, with tickets for the main maze costing £8.25 or £12.25 for the combined maze and séance option.
