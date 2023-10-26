A live horror experience has taken up residence at a former bar in Preston.

Fear Factory Live has brought the scares to the former Bar 143 on Friargate and will be instilling fear in all those who attend with a horror maze, an interactive séance experience and even a cocktail bar to settle your nerves before or after.

The attraction is designed to be affordable as well as enjoyable, with tickets for the main maze costing £8.25 or £12.25 for the combined maze and séance option.

Take a look at some of the pictures guaranteed to send shivers done your spine.

To book tickets for the Fear Factory Live which runs until Halloween click HERE.

2 . Fear Factory Live 2023 in Preston An 'I Survived' neon sign lights up a dark horror maze Photo: CCR Photo Sales

3 . Fear Factory Live 2023 in Preston The Fear Factory Live is based in the former Bar 143 on Friargate, Preston Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . Fear Factory Live 2023 in Preston One of the entertainers Photo: CCR Photo Sales