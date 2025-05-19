19 pics of David Walliams as he is spotted in Lancashire meeting fans

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 15:55 BST

TV star and author David Williams paid a visit to Lancashire over the weekend.

What was David doing in Lancashire?

The 53-year-old comedian was in Lancashire to hold a book signing at the Kirkham coffee shop ‘Book Bean & Ice Cream’.

Running between 4:30pm and 6:30pm yesterday, the book signing event was for David’s latest children’s book ‘The World’s Worst Superhoes’.

Keeping to the theme of the book, David - as well as many of his fans in attendance - dressed up in superhero clobber!

This wasn’t David’s first time at Book Bean & Ice Cream as he also held a book signing at the popular shop two years ago too for his novel The World’s Worst Monsters.

Are there any pics from the day?

Of course! Our photographer Neil Cross headed down to capture the scenes.

See 19 pictures from David’s trip to Lancashire below...

David Walliams meeting tiny superhero fan Annie Nellist, two weeks old.

1. David Walliams in Lancashire (1)

David Walliams meeting tiny superhero fan Annie Nellist, two weeks old. | Neil Cross

David meeting fans outside...

2. David Walliams in Lancashire (2)

David meeting fans outside... | Neil Cross

He of course had to dress for the occasion

3. David Walliams in Lancashire (3)

He of course had to dress for the occasion | Neil Cross

David has birthday fan Harriette Hall, nine, in hysterics at Book, Bean.

4. David Walliams in Lancashire (4)

David has birthday fan Harriette Hall, nine, in hysterics at Book, Bean. | Neil Cross

