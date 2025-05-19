19 pics of David Walliams as he is spotted in Lancashire meeting fans

What was David doing in Lancashire?

The 53-year-old comedian was in Lancashire to hold a book signing at the Kirkham coffee shop ‘Book Bean & Ice Cream’.

Running between 4:30pm and 6:30pm yesterday, the book signing event was for David’s latest children’s book ‘The World’s Worst Superhoes’.

Keeping to the theme of the book, David - as well as many of his fans in attendance - dressed up in superhero clobber!

This wasn’t David’s first time at Book Bean & Ice Cream as he also held a book signing at the popular shop two years ago too for his novel The World’s Worst Monsters.

Are there any pics from the day?

Of course! Our photographer Neil Cross headed down to capture the scenes.

See 19 pictures from David’s trip to Lancashire below...

David Walliams meeting tiny superhero fan Annie Nellist, two weeks old.

David meeting fans outside...

He of course had to dress for the occasion