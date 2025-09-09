The event officially opened at 10am with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Mayor of Pendle alongside members of the Nelson Town Council team. From there, the streets were filled with the sights, sounds and tastes of over 40 food, drink and craft stalls.

Crowds indulged in an exciting variety of treats, from street food favourites and spiral potatoes to Korean corn dogs, cannoli, snow cones, loaded fries and much more.

At the heart of the festival was the live cooking stage, where TikTok star and bestselling author Zaynah Din hosted the day and delivered three fantastic cooking demonstrations, drawing enthusiastic audiences throughout.

Zaynah, who has over 8.4million likes on her TikTok content, cooked up her signature Chicken Karahi, a delicious two-ingredient naan and finished with a vibrant and spicy Chilli Paneer.

Families also took part in a Shop Local competition trail, where children collected stamps from local shops to win prizes, an activity designed to support and spotlight Nelson’s local businesses.

Take a look at some fantastic pics.

