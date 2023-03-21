News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

19 lovely Lancashire homes you could buy for the same price as this one-bedroom flat in London

Property prices in the capital are astronomical compared with homes for sale in Lancashire.

By Jon Peake
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT

We picked one property at random in London on Zoopla priced at £250,000 – a one bedroom flat in Croyden - and found 19 gorgeous homes in our county you could buy for the same price.

From a six-bedroom house in Blackpool to a home with a glorious view in Colne – here are the properties, starting with the London flat and followed by the homes in Lancashire, you could buy for the same price.

These are some of the lovely Lancashire homes you could buy for the price of a one bedroom flat in London

1. Some of the lovely Lancashire homes you could buy for the price of a one bedroom flat in London

These are some of the lovely Lancashire homes you could buy for the price of a one bedroom flat in London Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This one bedroom flat in Croyden would set you back a cool £250,000. Below are the properties in Lancashire you could get for around the same price ...

2. One bedroom flat in Croyden - £250,000

This one bedroom flat in Croyden would set you back a cool £250,000. Below are the properties in Lancashire you could get for around the same price ... Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
You could buy this delightful three bed home in Cottam, Preston, for the same price as the Croyden flat

3. Three bedroom detached house in Preston

You could buy this delightful three bed home in Cottam, Preston, for the same price as the Croyden flat Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This amazing home in Penwortham is on the market for £250,000

4. Two bedroom semi-detached house in Penwortham

This amazing home in Penwortham is on the market for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
LancashireLondonZooplaColneBlackpool