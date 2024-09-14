That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses across Lancashire.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how they fared below:

Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings

Monkeys Box, a takeaway at 15 Poulton Street, Kirkham, was given a score of one after an assessment on August 15.

Sapori Italian Restaurant, at Buck I'Th Vine, 35 Burscough Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 21.