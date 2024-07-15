19 incredible pics of the Preston Euro 2024 fanzone during England v Spain

By Emma Downey
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
While many will be waking up with sore heads today and a bout of sadness at England losing to Spain by 2-1, hundreds of supporters turned out in full force in Preston to watch the game.

Flag Market transformed into a fanzone yesterday evening, with many footie fans kitted out in the team’s colours cheering them on.

Take a look at some of the fabulous scenes from yesterday’s nail-bitting match.

Flag Market in Preston was awash with England supporters.

1. Preston Euro 2024 fanzone England vs Spain

Flag Market in Preston was awash with England supporters. Photo: Mambo Photography

Ready for the match.

2. Preston Euro 2024 fanzone England vs Spain

Ready for the match. Photo: Mambo Photography

England supporters.

3. Preston Euro 2024 fanzone England vs Spain

England supporters. Photo: Mambo Photography

Cheers!

4. Preston Euro 2024 fanzone England vs Spain

Cheers! Photo: Mambo Photography

