Switzerland Swiss pyrotechnics company, SUGYP lit up Blackpool's Promenade with their many colourful firework displays over the weekend as the World Firework Championship 2023.

They were the second team to perform on Saturday, September 30 after India’s Azan Morani spectacular show on Saturday, September 16.

The event gathered together the crème de la crème of the world’s firework elite with a mouth-watering series of shows and jaw-dropping entertainment for all the family.

Over the years, the firework events have become one of the resort’s biggest draws. In 2022, each of the events attracted more than 50,000 spectators to the Tower Festival Headland.

The final performance, by Italian fireworks company Pirotecnica Soldi, will take place on the evening of Friday, October 20, to coincide with the launch of this year’s annual Lightpool Festival in Blackpool.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous displays that lit up the sky with a multitude of colours.

