19 fun-filled pics as tortoises, sheep and cows steal the limelight at Garstang Show 2025

By Emma Downey
Published 8th Aug 2025, 09:15 BST
The ever popular Garstang Show returned for its 210th year last weekend.

Organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, the community event took place on Saturday at Garstang Showfield with hundreds gathering to learn about and celebrate the role farming, food and the countryside play in our lives.

Many vintage vehicles, horticultural displays were on display with children's entertainment and many sheep, cows and tortoises also attracting the attention of many.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures.

