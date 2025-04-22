Egg rolling, which began in 1867, would have involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace-eggs which were originally a Lancashire custom.

Pace-eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.

Children would then roll their pace-eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking.

Today the egg rolling mainly sees a more modern version of rolling chocolate eggs down its steep slopes.

Take a look at some fun-filled pictures from yesterday's popular event held from 11am to 4pm.

