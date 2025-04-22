19 fantastic pics as Preston egg rolling returned to Avenham Park for Easter Monday fun

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:44 BST
Egg rolling returned to Preston on Easter Monday with a fun-filled programme of events and performances for all the family.

Egg rolling, which began in 1867, would have involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace-eggs which were originally a Lancashire custom.

Pace-eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.

Children would then roll their pace-eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking.

Today the egg rolling mainly sees a more modern version of rolling chocolate eggs down its steep slopes.

Take a look at some fun-filled pictures from yesterday’s popular event held from 11am to 4pm.

The annual tradition of Easter Monday egg rolling at Avenham Park in Preston returned and despite, the grim weather, many took part in the popular event.

1. Easter Monday egg rolling at Avenham Park in Preston

The annual tradition of Easter Monday egg rolling at Avenham Park in Preston returned and despite, the grim weather, many took part in the popular event. Photo: Michelle Adamson

The rain didn't dampen the spirit of the event, as families and friends have fun at the annual Easter Monday Egg Rolling at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston.

2. Easter Monday egg rolling at Avenham Park in Preston

The rain didn't dampen the spirit of the event, as families and friends have fun at the annual Easter Monday Egg Rolling at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Enjoying the event.

3. Easter Monday egg rolling at Avenham Park in Preston

Enjoying the event. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Pictured with a coveted egg.

4. Easter Monday egg rolling at Avenham Park in Preston

Pictured with a coveted egg. Photo: Michelle Adamson

