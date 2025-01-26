19 fabulous pictures as Rock the Gardens festival returns for a third time to Blackpool's Winter Gardens

By Emma Downey
Published 26th Jan 2025, 15:21 BST
Rock the Gardens music festival returned to Blackpool with a bang over the weekend.

The popular event, which was held over Friday and Saturday at the Winter Gardens, showcased a third year with a fantastic line up of artists.

With two days of the finest Rock and Metal tribute bands that Europe had to offer the mammoth indoor festival once again drew in the crowds.

Take a look at some fantastic pics from the fabulous event.

Some of the many acts that performed at the Rock the Garden Festival at Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

1. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Some of the many acts that performed at the Rock the Garden Festival at Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Photo: Darren Nelson

Anthrax tribute band Pantera A.D.

2. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Anthrax tribute band Pantera A.D. Photo: Darren Nelson

Pantera A.D.

3. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Pantera A.D. Photo: DARREN NELSON

Tofu Fighter.

4. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Tofu Fighter. Photo: DARREN NELSON

