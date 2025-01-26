The popular event, which was held over Friday and Saturday at the Winter Gardens, showcased a third year with a fantastic line up of artists.
With two days of the finest Rock and Metal tribute bands that Europe had to offer the mammoth indoor festival once again drew in the crowds.
Take a look at some fantastic pics from the fabulous event.
1. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
Some of the many acts that performed at the Rock the Garden Festival at Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Photo: Darren Nelson
2. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
Anthrax tribute band Pantera A.D. Photo: Darren Nelson
3. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
Pantera A.D. Photo: DARREN NELSON
4. Rock the Gardens Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
Tofu Fighter. Photo: DARREN NELSON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.