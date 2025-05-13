19 fabulous pictures as Lancashire hosts the UK Truck and Tractor Pull Championships at Scorton Showground

By Emma Downey
Published 13th May 2025, 14:35 BST
The UK Truck and Tractor Pull 2025 was held over the weekend in Scorton Showground.

Hundreds of spectators arrived to witness 10,000 HP machines roaring down the track in the world's most powerful motor sport!

Events on over the Saturday and Sunday included a British Tractor Pulling Championship, a Truck Show, fairground and food stalls, a beer tent and live music.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the event.

Crowds enjoying the 2025 Scorton Tractor Pull.

1. Scorton Tractor Pull 2025

2. Scorton Tractor Pull 2025

Action from the 2025 Scorton Tractor Pull.

3. Scorton Tractor Pull 2025

4. Scorton Tractor Pull 2025

