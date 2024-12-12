19 fabulous pics as hundreds of Santas, the Grinch and some furry friends make a Santa Dash for St Catherine's Hospice

By Emma Downey
Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:43 BST

Preston was taken over by a sea of ‘Santas’ at the weekend alongside the Grinch and some furry friends.

St Catherine’s Santa Dash returned once again to Preston Docks to raise funds for the hospice.

The annual festive run, jog or walk around two laps of the Docks was held on Sunday where a sea of Santas, the Grinch and even some furry friends joined in the festive fun.

St Catherine’s Hospice cares for patients and families across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble who are affected by life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

The hospice's annual running costs are £7.7m and only £2.42m is provided through statutory NHS funding.

This means St Catherine's relies on the generous support from the local community to deliver our vital services.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics.

Making a 'dash' for it!

1. St Catherine's Santa Dash

Making a 'dash' for it! Photo: UGC

These two were all smiles.

2. St Catherine's Santa Dash

These two were all smiles. Photo: UGC

Showing off their medals.

3. St Catherine's Santa Dash

Showing off their medals. Photo: UGC

Santa, is that you?

4. St Catherine's Santa Dash

Santa, is that you? Photo: UGC

