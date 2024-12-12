St Catherine’s Santa Dash returned once again to Preston Docks to raise funds for the hospice.

The annual festive run, jog or walk around two laps of the Docks was held on Sunday where a sea of Santas, the Grinch and even some furry friends joined in the festive fun.

St Catherine’s Hospice cares for patients and families across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble who are affected by life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

The hospice's annual running costs are £7.7m and only £2.42m is provided through statutory NHS funding.

This means St Catherine's relies on the generous support from the local community to deliver our vital services.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics.