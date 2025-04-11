The family owned award-winning garden centre picked up Gold Awards for The Greatest Mid-Sized Garden Centre Christmas Team in the UK and The Greatest Christmas Garden Centre Team which was voted for by customers.
Their show-stopping Christmas displays included an Irish pub with a nod to the Temple Bar in Dublin featuring a famous Santa band singing classic Irish Christmas songs and now they have unveiled their new spring range.
Take a look at some of the fabulous garden centre’s spring collection including bunnies and cheeky gnome ornaments and give yourself some inspiration.
