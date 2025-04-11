19 colourful spring pics of Lancs garden centre crowned The Greatest Christmas Garden Centre Team by customers

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Apr 2025, 19:11 BST

Birkacre Garden Centre, Birkacre Road in Chorley has unveiled its spring collection and what a treat it is!

The family owned award-winning garden centre picked up Gold Awards for The Greatest Mid-Sized Garden Centre Christmas Team in the UK and The Greatest Christmas Garden Centre Team which was voted for by customers.

Their show-stopping Christmas displays included an Irish pub with a nod to the Temple Bar in Dublin featuring a famous Santa band singing classic Irish Christmas songs and now they have unveiled their new spring range.

Take a look at some of the fabulous garden centre’s spring collection including bunnies and cheeky gnome ornaments and give yourself some inspiration.

Birkacre Garden Centre's spring collection.

Birkacre Garden Centre's spring collection. Photo: UGC

Bedroom decor.

Bedroom decor. Photo: UGC

A gorgeous outside dining table and chairs set.

A gorgeous outside dining table and chairs set. Photo: UGC

Adorable bird houses.

Adorable bird houses. Photo: UGC

