Celebrating its 10th anniversary, hundreds turned out for the three-day event to partake in a raft of activities and to take in the colourful surroundings.

Fairground rides, animals and guest star JB Gill of JLS boybrand fame were all on hand to entertain the crowds.

National and local societies displayed their plants along with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the three-day event.

