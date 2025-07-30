19 colourful pictures of Chorley Flower Show with guest star JB Gill as hundreds turn out

By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:51 BST
Chorley Flower Show returned to Astley Park over the weekend with creative flowers, guest stars and animals.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, hundreds turned out for the three-day event to partake in a raft of activities and to take in the colourful surroundings.

Fairground rides, animals and guest star JB Gill of JLS boybrand fame were all on hand to entertain the crowds.

National and local societies displayed their plants along with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the three-day event.

Chorley Flower Show.

1. Chorley Flower Show 2025

Chorley Flower Show. Photo: Paul Heyes

Day two of the annual Chorley Flower Show at Astley Park, Chorley.

2. Chorley Flower Show 2025

Day two of the annual Chorley Flower Show at Astley Park, Chorley. Photo: Paul Heyes

Day two of the annual Chorley Flower Show.

3. Chorley Flower Show 2025

Day two of the annual Chorley Flower Show. Photo: Paul Heyes

Third and final day of the annual Chorley Flower Show at Astley Park.

4. Chorley Flower Show 2025

Third and final day of the annual Chorley Flower Show at Astley Park. Photo: Paul Heyes

