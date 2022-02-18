The popular chain which already has sister sites in Anderton, Adlington, and at Middlebrook Retail Park, officially opened this morning.

The family business, run by Luciano and Lorna Fortuna, serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner including the popular dish Tagliatelle alla Diavola - pasta served with strips of fillet steak, encased in a fresh chilli and tomato sauce.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council previously said: “Luciano’s is a fantastic addition to the Market Walk offer for visitors, bringing their high-quality authentic Italian restaurant to Chorley town centre. I look forward to it opening and seeing people enjoying another new experience in Chorley.”

The restaurant, which is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm, is looking for full-time, part-time and flexible hours staff to join the team, with roles available both in the kitchen and front-of-house. Either drop your CV into the restaurant or email: [email protected]

