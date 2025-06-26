The route took them from London to the late star's hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Dave Myers’ widow, Liliana Myers, has said the memorial motorcycle ride in his honour has become “more than just a tribute” as it helps people to work through their grief and make friends.

She told BBC Breakfast: “It’s magical and amazing. Last year we had the bike ride and then a concert, but this year there’s been a lot more. It’s been a full weekend of events.

“So many messages that I received from drivers on the other side of the motorways saying how amazing that was and how tearful they were to see the convoy. So (it was) really magical, beautiful.

“Then when we arrived there, we had a concert waiting for us. And on Saturday, a bike exhibition, bike stand, the Dave museum… It’s so emotional.”

She added: “I’m on a high, very tired because I think I had a couple of hours sleep the whole weekend. But it was so uplifting and so wonderful to see all those people from all over the country coming to pay a tribute.

“And it became a little bit more than just a tribute. It was an occasion for people to manifest.

“Whether they were going through grief, through loss, whether they just needed a friendship, or a friend to talk to.”

Dave Day 2025 raised money for NSPCC Childline and CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria, an independent charity providing therapy and support to people affected by cancer.

Last year the memorial ride raised £127,460.60, according to the Dave Day website.

Take a look at some wonderfully uplifting pics.

1 . Dave Day 2025 Many turned for Dave Day in memory of Hairy Biker Dave Myers Photo: Getty/Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Dave Day 2025 The second Dave Day motobike convoy heads north on the M6 past Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Dave Day 2025 The second Dave Day motobike convoy heads north on the M6 past Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Dave Day 2025 The second Dave Day motobike convoy heads north on the M6 past Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales