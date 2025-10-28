17 pics of you lot auditioning for Dance Floor Heroes with Strictly Come Dancing & Dancing on Ice stars

Published 28th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Auditions for the ‘Strictly for real people’ was held in Blackpool over the weekend and it was led by two former Dancing on Ice stars.

Dance Floor Heroes returns to Blackpool next year and will once again see novice dancers team up with professional dance partners to compete in ‘The Ultimate Battle of the Ballroom’ at the iconic Winter Gardens.

Over the weekend, auditions for the next Dance Floor Heroes were held at the Winter Gardens and it included workshops with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ian Whaite and Dancing on Ice professional Dan Whiston.

Take a look at 17 photos from the day blow...

More information on the next Dance Floor Heroes will come at a later date.

Ian Waite leads a workshop at Dance Floor Heroes audition day in Blackpool Winter Gardens.

1. Dance Floor Heroes auditions 1

Ian Waite leads a workshop at Dance Floor Heroes audition day in Blackpool Winter Gardens. | Lucinda Herbert

Dancing On Ice star Dan Whiston hosted a Zumba workshop

2. Dance Floor Heroes auditions 2

Dancing On Ice star Dan Whiston hosted a Zumba workshop | Lucinda Herbert

Hopefuls take part in a ballroom workshop led by Ian Waite

3. Dance Floor Heroes auditions 3

Hopefuls take part in a ballroom workshop led by Ian Waite | Lucinda Herbert

Another look at Ian's ballroom workshop

4. Dance Floor Heroes auditions 4

Another look at Ian's ballroom workshop | Lucinda Herbert

