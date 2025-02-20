17 of the best places in Lancashire to grab a juicy burger and a beer voted by readers

By Emma Downey
Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:25 BST

Let’s face it, who doesn’t love a juicy burger washed down with a cold beer.

Whether it be a ‘dirty’ cheeseburger, a Hawaiian or even a succulent chicken burger we asked readers for their top places in Lancashire to go for one and they did not disappoint.

Take a look at 17 of their suggestions – and try not to drool.

All Hopes No Promises, 15, 16 St Wilfrid St, Preston PR1 2US.

2. All Hopes No Promises

All Hopes No Promises, 15, 16 St Wilfrid St, Preston PR1 2US. Photo: All Hopes No Promises

MyLahore, 98 Whitebirk Rd, Blackburn BB1 3HY.

3. MyLahore

MyLahore, 98 Whitebirk Rd, Blackburn BB1 3HY. Photo: Google

The Newton Arms, Staining Rd, Normoss Rd, Blackpool FY3 0AJ

4. The Newton Arms

The Newton Arms, Staining Rd, Normoss Rd, Blackpool FY3 0AJ Photo: Google

