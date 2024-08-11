17 heartening pictures showing Preston standing against racism and riots

They were taking part in a rally – held under the banner “Preston United Against Facism and Racism” – which was staged on Friargate North. Lancashire Post cameras were there to capture it.
A home-made placard reflecting the sentiment of the event Photo: Daniel Martino
One person's suggested antidote to the recent violence and destruction Photo: Daniel Martino
Isa Cole, who led the event, says it was important for people to be able to feel "a sense of community" in the current climate Photo: Daniel Martino
Prestonians stood united against the scenes of the past 10 days across the country Photo: Daniel Martino
