The crowd gathered on Friargate North on Saturday afternoon

17 heartening pictures showing Preston standing against racism and riots

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 00:20 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 04:29 GMT
More than 100 people gathered on the edge of Preston city centre on Saturday for a display of definace against racism following more than a week of far-right distrubances nationwide.

They were taking part in a rally – held under the banner “Preston United Against Facism and Racism” – which was staged on Friargate North. Lancashire Post cameras were there to capture it.

>» Click here to read a full report on the event and the thoughts of some of those who addressed the crowd.

A home-made placard reflecting the sentiment of the event

1. Preston anti-racism demonstration responds to far-right riots

A home-made placard reflecting the sentiment of the event Photo: Daniel Martino

One person's suggested antidote to the recent violence and destruction

2. Preston anti-racism demonstration responds to far-right riots

One person's suggested antidote to the recent violence and destruction Photo: Daniel Martino

Isa Cole, who led the event, says it was important for people to be able to feel "a sense of community" in the current climate

3. Preston anti-racism demonstration responds to far-right riots

Isa Cole, who led the event, says it was important for people to be able to feel "a sense of community" in the current climate Photo: Daniel Martino

Prestonians stood united against the scenes of the past 10 days across the country

4. Preston anti-racism demonstration responds to far-right riots

Prestonians stood united against the scenes of the past 10 days across the country Photo: Daniel Martino

