17 fantastic pics of Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike at Wyresdale Park

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:03 BST
A sea of festive walkers descended on the Applestore Cafe on Saturday as the starting point for a three mile walk.

The three-mile Nicky Nook Santa Hat Hike saw the man himself guiding the festive walkers and handing out presents at Wyresdale Park, Scorton, on Saturday morning.

This was followed by the Santa Hat Dash with paddlers racing one full lap of the lake totalling half a mile.

Take a look at some of the fantastic pictures.

Walkers take part in the annual Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike.

1. Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike

Walkers take part in the annual Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Santa and some elves.

2. Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike

Santa and some elves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Some of the many walkers and their furry friends.

3. Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike

Some of the many walkers and their furry friends. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Jingle Bells...

4. Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike

Jingle Bells... Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice