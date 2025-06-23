17 fantastic pics as thousands flock to Preston Windrush Festival 77 at Avenham Park

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 16:33 BST
Preston's Windrush Festival returned to Avenham Park yesterday bigger and better than ever with a fairground, DJ & Caribbean food.

Thousands flocked to the popular event, now in its twelfth year, to take in the culture and soak up the welcoming atmopshere.

The festival, now known as the Windrush North West Festival was set up in 2013 by Adrian Murell, Mellisa Hatch and Carol Harris as a family-oriented, multi-generational, cross-cultural festival.

It reaffirms Caribbean identity, history, and culture for the descendants of people from the Caribbean and the wider community.

Take a look at 17 fantastic pictures from the event.

