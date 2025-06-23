Thousands flocked to the popular event, now in its twelfth year, to take in the culture and soak up the welcoming atmopshere.
The festival, now known as the Windrush North West Festival was set up in 2013 by Adrian Murell, Mellisa Hatch and Carol Harris as a family-oriented, multi-generational, cross-cultural festival.
It reaffirms Caribbean identity, history, and culture for the descendants of people from the Caribbean and the wider community.
Take a look at 17 fantastic pictures from the event.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.