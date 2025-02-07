Celebrity Big Brother 2025: 17 celebs in rumoured line-up including two Lancashire stars
Celebrity Big Brother made a comeback in March last year, after ITV revived the show in 2023, with twelve well-known personalities living together for a two and a half weeks.
Among those vying for the crown in last year’s edition were presenter Fern Britton, music manager Louis Walsh, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and the Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith. Reality star David Potts, known for his role on Ibiza Weekender, won in the end.
The next Celebrity Bit Brother, hosted by Will Best andLancashire’s AJ Odudu, will return in the Spring so, which celebrities are thought to be heading in the CBB house this year?
Here’s all we know so far and note that two Lancashire hopefuls are amongst them!
Rebekah Vardy
There’s a 42.1% chance that Vardy will enter the Big Brother house, according to Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield. It's been a few months since Vardy watched on from her sofa as her former court rival and fellow WAG Coleen Rooney headed into the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle so there’s rumours she’s keen to back into reality TV herself. Vardy did also previously enter into the I’m a Celeb jungle.
Paris Fury
Leyfield thinks there’s a 40% chance Paris Fury, wife of boxing legend Tyson Fury, will be going in to the famous house this year. The 35-year-old has been married to Tyson for almost 20 years and the couple share seven children. Fans fell in love with Paris during the Netflix series ‘At Home with the Furys’ and are keen to see more on her on their TV screens.
Lisa Rinna
There’s a 33.3% chance American actress, television personality and model Lisa Rinna will take part in the show, says Leyfield.
She is best known for her roles as Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox's television drama Melrose Place. She’s also no stranger to reality TV. Between 2014 and 2022, Rinna starred on Bravo's hit reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Other television credits include being a contestant on NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.
Penny Mordaunt
Leyfield reckons there’s a 22.2% chance that former Lord President of the Council, Leader of the House of Commons and Conservative party leader candidate Penny Mordaunt will be in the CCB house.
Danny Beard
32-year-old Danny Beard, real name Daniel Curtis, a British drag performer and singer, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent and Karaoke Club: Drag Edition and won the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK may be about to add CBB to his reality show list. Leyfield thinks there’s an 18.2% chance.
Helen Worth
Fresh from her departure from Coronation Street after a 50 year career as Gail Platt, actress Helen Worth may fancy letting the public get to know the real her in the CBB house. There’s a 16.7% chance she’ll be one of this year’s housemates, according to Leyfield.
Joe Baggs
Gogglebox star Joe Baggs, 27, who is also a major influencer on TikTok with 943.3K followers and a 44.6M likes, could be going on the reality show. There’s a 15.4% chance, according to Leyfield.
Nadine Dorries
Former MP Nadine Dorries, who was suspended from the Conservative party whip in 2012 for taking part in I’m a Celebrity, may be having another go at reality TV and appearing on CBB. She was the first contestant to be voted out of I’m a Celeb, so she’d be hoping she wouldn’t be the first evictee from the Big Brother house. Leyfield thinks there’s a 14.3% chance she’ll appear.
Jonathan Gullis
Jonathan Gullis is another former politian who may be about to become a CBB housemate. He’s a 35-year-old former teacher who served as Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North from 2019 to 2024. There’s a 13.3% chance he’ll be taking part in CBB thid year, says Leyfield.
Kwasi Kwarteng
There’s an 11.1% chance Kwasi Kwarteng will move into the CCB house, according to Leyfield.
He served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from September to October 2022 under Liz Truss and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from 2021 to 2022 under Boris Johnson.
Tommy Fury
25-year-old boxer Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of fellow boxer Tyson Fury, is no stranger to the reality scene as he took part in ITV dating show Love Island in 2019. Fury was reportedly due to take part in last year’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here, but pulled out at the last minute. So, he may be getting ready to go in the country’s biggest house instead.
Ella Morgan
Ella Morgan, 31, first rose to fame in 2023 when she was the first transgender bride on E4 dating show Married at First Sight. Last year, she was then the first transgender woman to join the celebrity dating agency on Celebs Go Dating.
A source told The Sun: “Ella Morgan has had a meeting with ITV producers about appearing in the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. It’s just early talks at this stage but Ella is really up for it and bosses were impressed by her.”
The source continued: “She knows how to bring drama, as her stints on MAFS and Celebs Go Dating proved, and she is also a great representative of the LGBTQ+ community, so watch this space.”
Kaleb Cooper
Farmer and TV personality Kaleb Cooper, aged 26, is best known for appearing on farming documentary show Clarkson's Farm, helping Clarkson with the day-to-day tasks of farm life.
Danny Dyer
Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, 47, was another name rumoured for last year’s I’m a Celeb. That rumour obviously turned out not to be true, but could this one?
Eamonn Holmes
Eamonn Holmes has caused quit a stir in the last few years. Firstly because of his feud with former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield. Secondly, it was due to the breakdown of this marriage to Ruth Langsford after 14 years together - and then debuting his relationship with new girlfriend Katie Alexander, who is around 20 years his junior, just two months later. So, the TV presenter would have plenty to talk about.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, 30, is the creator and host of the web series Chicken Shop Date. In the series, she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants - all with her sarcastic sense of humour. She’s sure to have lots of stories to share.
Annie Kilner
Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is reportedly in talks to join the cast of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.
The former Manchester City star may have just made the move to Italy to join AC Milan, but Annie could be staying into the UK as she is said to be eyeing up a £750,000 deal to join the hit ITV reality show. However, before signing on the dotted line, the 32-year-old is said to have made one huge stipulation to producers.
The Sun reports that Annie has agreed to sign on only if her love rival Lauryn Goodman does not also appear on the show. Kyle’s affair with the 34-year-old influencer and model hit the headlines after she revealed that the footballer had fathered a second child with her despite still being married to Annie, who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child when the scandalous affair came to light.
Annie filed for divorce from the Kyle in late 2024, but the couple are said to be putting the separation on hold.
- An official launch date for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 has not yet been annouced by ITV, but we’ll update this page with it once we have it.