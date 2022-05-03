Wendy from Calder Vale will be doing a sky dive on Friday, September 2, at Black Knights Parachute Centre in Lancaster to raise funds for the cats charity.

Devoid of any practice and just 'jumping' straight into it on the day, a nervous Wendy said: "I'm doing something so out of my comfort zone doing a 15,000ft tandem skydive for the most amazing people who are the East Lancashire Cat Rescue.

"I have never done one before so I am scared but I will just brave it on the day and we can hopefully help rescue more cats."

Wendy with one of her foster kittens who she will be doing the skydive for

She added: "This charity needs recognition. They work tirelessly and voluntarily to make sure any cat that needs their help gets it, but they need your help too right now as more and more kittens/cats are coming in everyday needing very expensive vet treatment."

She added: “I volunteered as a cat mum to nurture them back to health before they find a home.

"People get rid of animals for the stupidest reasons.

One of Wendy's foster kittens who she has named Loony Tunes Miles

"If I can do anything to raise money that's what I wanted to do to give back to the rescue centre who are going out rescuing these cats. "

The rescue centre, which was established in 2015, is a small feline rescue-based centre in Accrington which helps nurse them back to health and finds them their forever home.

To make a donation CLICK HERE.