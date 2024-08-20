The popular BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing returns to our TV screens this Autumn with a brand new set of dancing celebrities.

A pinnacle in the Strictly calendar is the highly anticipated Blackpool week where the stars and their dancing partners will get to grace the Blackpool Tower Ballroom that is so steeped in history.

But who are the celebrities who are eyeing up that iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom?

Take a look at the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2024 below

Chris McCausland The comedian, who is blind, was the first contestant to be announced

JB Gill The JLS star was the second star to be announced

3 . JB Gill The JLS star was the second star to be announced