The popular BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing returns to our TV screens this Autumn with a brand new set of dancing celebrities.
A pinnacle in the Strictly calendar is the highly anticipated Blackpool week where the stars and their dancing partners will get to grace the Blackpool Tower Ballroom that is so steeped in history.
But who are the celebrities who are eyeing up that iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom?
Take a look at the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2024 below
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.