The traditional morning procession of witness was led this year by Freckleton Methodist Church, followed by The Holy Family Church, Holy Trinity Church, with St Pauls Church Warton, the Anglican Missionary Congregation, Church of Pentecost and uniformed organisations, with the queens Tilly Cunliffe, aged 11, representing the Methodist Young Church, Suzie Price, nine, (Holy Family) and Purdie Summer, 12, (Holy Trinity).

The crowning ceremony in the Church of England school was followed by the queens laying flowers at the village cenotaph, then on to Holy Trinity Graveyard to lay flowers on the Children’s Grave, in memory of those who lost their lives in the 1944 Freckleton air disaster.

Sports for children followed in the afternoon at Bush Lane playing fields, which then hosted the adult sports in the evening.

Freckleton Club Day A busy seen as the morning procession passes through the streets at Freckleton Club Day.

Freckleton Club Day These youngsters were among those who dressed up in colourful costume for Freckleton Club Day.

Freckleton Club Day Music is always an essential part of Freckleton Club Day and the village's own acclaimed band was on duty as usual.