These stories are the ones which everyone was talking about this year – from pink pigeons and ‘Banksy’ murals to Chorley cakes made in Burnely and a stand-off over a McDonald’s breakfast.
It’s by no means an exhaustive compilation but these are the stories which were read the most online and you read them here first. And if you didn’t catch them first time round, now’s the chance to find out the quirkiest and most unusual stories covered by our reporters, in what has been a packed 2022 for news.
1. Pink pigeons
One of the world's rarest birds may have been spotted... in Nelson! Kelly Lunney couldn't believe her eyes when she saw a pink pigeon fluttering around Netherfield Gardens. For if it was what was known as a Nesoenas Mayeri, a species of pigeon endemic to Mauritius, there are just 500 left in the world. Kelly was able to take a few photos and video footage of the eye catching bird as it kept returning to the same place
2. Bee swarm
A couple from Wigan had to call a specialist in after a 20,000-strong swarm of bees descended on their garden back in May. The bees covered Valerie and Ken Freeman's car in Kimberley Street. A local bee keeper swiftly came to the rescue and moved the queen bee to a temporary hive - the bees soon followed
3. McDonald's stand-off
A stand-off over a McDonald's sausage and egg McMuffin ensued at McDonalds drive-thru in Leyland. Stuart Yates had objected to being asked to park and wait for his breakfast to be cooked. He had complained the week before after being forced to wait 15 minutes and on this occasion he refused to go anywhere until he got his food. The drive-thru lane was closed and police were called to the scene
An American comedy series boasting an all-star Hollywood cast descended on Blackpool back in April. Documentary Now! is an American mockumentary TV series from the producers of long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live. Film crews were busy shooting scenes at a hair salon in Empress Drive with rumours of Australian star Cate Blanchett being on set
