15 of the most breathtaking and Insta-worthy lakes and waterparks in Lancashire to visit this Easter

By Emma Downey
Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:58 BST
The month of April has blessed us with some gorgeous weather and what better way to enjoy it than with a stroll around a lake!

Take a look at 15 of the most gorgeous and tranquil lakes and some waterparks to visit while the weather stays warm.

1. Wray Castle

Wray Castle is a Victorian neo-gothic building at Claife in Cumbria within the boundaries of the historic county of Lancashire. The house and grounds including this gorgeous lake have belonged to the National Trust since 1929, with the house open to the public on a regular basis since 2013. Photo: Tripadvisor

2. Lakeside Cafe

Lakeside Cafe, Colne BB8 7HH, serves up a perfect little spot for families, with a park and a country side walk near by. Why not watch the ducks on the lake while you eat. Photo: Google

3. Wyreside Lakes

Wyreside Lakes, fishery and campsite, Sunnyside Farmhouse, Gleaves Hill Road, Dolphinholme, Lancaster, LA2 9DG, boasts six lakes for coarse and pike fishing with a campsite and pod tents and a play area for kids. Photo: Tripadvisor

4. Thompson Park

Thompson Park, located at 111 Ormerod Road, Burnley, BB11 3QW, is a formal Edwardian park. It was opened to the public in 1930. Located near the town centre, features include a boating lake, paddling pool, Italian gardens and a playground. Largely ornamental by design, the park contains a large number of flower beds and a rose garden. Photo: Tripadvisor

