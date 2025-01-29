Across Wyre, 33 planning applications were validated between Monday, January 13 and Sunday, January 26, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

Below we have only featured 15 of the most interesting of these applications, which include big changes at the Morrisons in Cleveleys, new plans for a former vets and updates to two popular pubs.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

2 . The Wheatsheaf, Park Hill Road, Garstang PR3 1EL Application validated on Jan 13 for advertisement consent for proposed 2no. sets of individual letters, 1no. amenity board, 1no.history board, 1no. car park disclaimer, 1no. replacement single post sign and associated lighting | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Land off Lambs Road and Raikes Road, Thornton Cleveleys Application validated on Jan 14 for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Travel Plan), 10 (Highways), 12 (EVCP), 15 (Remediation), 18 (Homeowner Strategy), 19 (Street Lighting), 21 (Bird Boxes), 22 (Hard and Soft Landscaping), 23 (Tree Protection), 24 (Floor Levels), 25 (External Materials), 26 (Boundary Treatment), 27 (Adaptable Housing), 29 (Waste Management) and 30 (Cycle Storage) on planning permission 23/01110/LMAJ | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Park Farm, Longmoor Lane, Nateby PR3 0JB Application validated on Jan 14 for Reserved Matters application for an agricultural workers dwelling including access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale following outline planning (24/00239/OUT) | Google Maps Photo Sales