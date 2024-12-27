15 most famous people from Chorley including Steve Pemberton & Phil Parkinson

Chorley‘s population may be a fraction of the size of its nearest city, Preston, but it can still boast just as many famous residents.

From actors to comedians, musicians to sport stars, numerous celebrities were either born or lived in the Borough of Chorley.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Chorley roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 15 famous faces you may not have known were from Chorley and included some information about what makes them so well known.

1. 15 celebrities from Chorley

Steve Pemberton, Phil Parkinson, Adam Nagaitis and Joe Gilgun are the most searched for celebrities from Chorley on Google. | Getty

The actor, comedian, director and writer grew up in Chorley, attending Saint Michael's Church of England High School

2. Steve Pemberton

The actor, comedian, director and writer grew up in Chorley, attending Saint Michael's Church of England High School | Getty Images

The football manager was born in Chorley

3. Phil Parkinson

The football manager was born in Chorley | Getty Photo: George Wood

The actor grew up in Chorley, attending Rivington VA Primary School, Southlands High School and Runshaw College

4. Joe Gilgun

The actor grew up in Chorley, attending Rivington VA Primary School, Southlands High School and Runshaw College | Getty Images for AMC

