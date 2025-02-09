15 interesting planning applications from Preston, Chorley & South Ribble last week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 12:45 BST

Take a look at 15 of the most interesting planning applications submitted across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble last week.

Across Central Lancashire, 31 planning applications were validated between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 9, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

Below we have only featured 15 of the most interesting of these applications, which include changes to a popular pub, new children’s homes and chanegs to already approved housing developments.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

15 interesting planning applications from Preston, Chorley & South Ribble last week

1. Central Lancashire planning applications

15 interesting planning applications from Preston, Chorley & South Ribble last week | Various

Application validated on Feb 3 for Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use from dwelling (Class C3) to 6no. bed house in multiple occupation (Class C4)

2. 40 Chaddock Street, Preston PR1 3TL

Application validated on Feb 3 for Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use from dwelling (Class C3) to 6no. bed house in multiple occupation (Class C4) | Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 3 for Certificate of lawfulness for proposed mobile home

3. 20 Moorcroft, Preston PR3 5LP

Application validated on Feb 3 for Certificate of lawfulness for proposed mobile home | Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 3 for Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed outbuilding

4. Fern Cottage, North Road, Bretherton PR26 9AY

Application validated on Feb 3 for Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed outbuilding | Google Maps

