15 interesting planning applications from Preston, Chorley & South Ribble last week

Across Central Lancashire, 31 planning applications were validated between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 9, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

Below we have only featured 15 of the most interesting of these applications, which include changes to a popular pub, new children’s homes and chanegs to already approved housing developments.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

40 Chaddock Street, Preston PR1 3TL Application validated on Feb 3 for Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use from dwelling (Class C3) to 6no. bed house in multiple occupation (Class C4)

20 Moorcroft, Preston PR3 5LP Application validated on Feb 3 for Certificate of lawfulness for proposed mobile home