Rockprest – the UK's largest tribute act festival was back this weekend for a fantastic 11th anniversary bringing with it outstanding tribute acts to Moor Park in Preston.

Also at the event were fairground rides, food, drink, and, of course, your favourite rock songs performed by outstanding tribute acts.

Take a look at some groovy pics from the popular event.

1 . RockPrest at Moor Park Music fans have fun at RockPrest, a two-day tribute rock music festival, held at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . RockPrest at Moor Park Music fans have fun at RockPrest, a two-day tribute rock music festival, held at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . RockPrest at Moor Park Music fans have fun at RockPrest, a two-day tribute rock music festival, held at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . RockPrest at Moor Park Music fans have fun at RockPrest, a two-day tribute rock music festival, held at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales