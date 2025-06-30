15 groovy pictures of Rockprest as festival returns for its 11th anniversary in Moor Park, Preston

By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:21 BST
Rock fans were out in full force at Lancashire festival this weekend!

Rockprest – the UK's largest tribute act festival was back this weekend for a fantastic 11th anniversary bringing with it outstanding tribute acts to Moor Park in Preston.

Also at the event were fairground rides, food, drink, and, of course, your favourite rock songs performed by outstanding tribute acts.

Take a look at some groovy pics from the popular event.

Music fans have fun at RockPrest, a two-day tribute rock music festival, held at Moor Park, Preston.

1. RockPrest at Moor Park

Music fans have fun at RockPrest, a two-day tribute rock music festival, held at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

