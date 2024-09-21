15 glorious pictures as Sir Lindsay Hoyle helps open Droyt’s Soap first ever factory shop in Chorley

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Sep 2024, 09:08 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 09:21 BST
Chorley soap maker Droyts Soap opened its first factory shop in the brand’s 131 year history on Friday with the help of a well-known MP.

Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Common Sir Lindsay Hoyle helped open the store at Progress Mill, Progress Street, as delighted staff showed him some of the key skills involved in making the soap including cutting, stamping and washing.

He said: “I would like to congratulate the owners, staff and all involved on this latest venture which will help support the business and contribute to the next chapter of he company’s long and proud history.”

Founded in 1893, Droyts is the UK’s oldest soap manufacturer and has been based in Chorley since 1937.

The new shop will have the full range of Droyt’s hand finished glycerine soap available for customers to purchase on site, in addition to some unique artifacts and historic pieces of Droyts history on display for soap enthusiasts to enjoy.

The factory shop is opening to the public on Monday.

Opening hours are 8.30-12.00, Monday to Thursday.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics.

That is one large bar of soap!

1. Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens the first Droyts Soap factory shop in 131 years

That is one large bar of soap! Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Sir Lindsay Hoyle poses for a pic.

2. Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens the first Droyts Soap factory shop in 131 years

Sir Lindsay Hoyle poses for a pic. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
All the colours!

3. Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens the first Droyts Soap factory shop in 131 years

All the colours! Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens the first Droyts Soap factory shop in 131 years.

4. Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens the first Droyts Soap factory shop in 131 years

Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens the first Droyts Soap factory shop in 131 years. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page