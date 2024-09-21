Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Common Sir Lindsay Hoyle helped open the store at Progress Mill, Progress Street, as delighted staff showed him some of the key skills involved in making the soap including cutting, stamping and washing.

He said: “I would like to congratulate the owners, staff and all involved on this latest venture which will help support the business and contribute to the next chapter of he company’s long and proud history.”

Founded in 1893, Droyts is the UK’s oldest soap manufacturer and has been based in Chorley since 1937.

The new shop will have the full range of Droyt’s hand finished glycerine soap available for customers to purchase on site, in addition to some unique artifacts and historic pieces of Droyts history on display for soap enthusiasts to enjoy.

The factory shop is opening to the public on Monday.

Opening hours are 8.30-12.00, Monday to Thursday.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics.

