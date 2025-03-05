Prestonians flocked to The Coffee House located at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre on Saturday to sample an array of goodies alongside many types of coffee.
The independent coffee shop chain was founded by two brothers from Cheshire, and takes over the former MOKA on the balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.
Take a look at some of the fabulous opening pics.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.