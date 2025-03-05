15 fantastic pics as The Coffee House in Preston opens in Fishergate Shopping Centre

By Emma Downey
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:43 BST
It was coffee central in Preston over the weekend as a new coffee house opened it’s caffeinated doors.

Prestonians flocked to The Coffee House located at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre on Saturday to sample an array of goodies alongside many types of coffee.

The independent coffee shop chain was founded by two brothers from Cheshire, and takes over the former MOKA on the balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.

Take a look at some of the fabulous opening pics.

The Coffee House opened in Preston last Saturday to rave reviews.

1. The Coffee House opens in Preston

The Coffee House opened in Preston last Saturday to rave reviews.

The Coffee House is based at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston.

2. The Coffee House opens in Preston

The Coffee House is based at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston.

Meet store manager Jordan.

3. The Coffee House opens in Preston

Meet store manager Jordan.

Meet the team!

4. The Coffee House opens in Preston

Meet the team!

