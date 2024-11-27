15 fabulously festive pics as Leyland Garden Centre transforms into Santa's Grotto

Have you ever fancied joining Santa for a Christmas breakfast?

If the answer is yes, then venture to Leyland Garden Centre to do just that!

The best time of the year is nearly here, and the ever-popular Breakfast with Santa experience is available to book at the centre based at 338 Southport Road.

Children will also have the opportunity to chat with Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for a photo to capture the magic of the day before receicing a gift.

Take a look at some of the fabulous festive pics as Leyland Garden Centre lights up for Christmas with trees, lights and festive ornaments.

If you would like to book a breakfast date with Santa click HERE.

Santa, is that you?

