The Scandinavian nation was represented by Pyroman Finland Ltd, who displayed their full artistry.

Poland opened the event with a dazzling spectacle from the Nakaja Art team on Saturday, September 7, and the competition will conclude with a presentation from the USA on Saturday, October 5.

All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions. The build up will start from 7.30pm, and firing approx 8.30pm.

Photographer Dave Nelson captured these amazing shots of Finland’s entry on Saturday.

1 . Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

2 . Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool On Saturday night it was Finland's time to shine. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

3 . Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool The night sky in Blackpool lights up with gorgeous colours. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

4 . Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool All the colours. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales