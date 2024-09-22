The Scandinavian nation was represented by Pyroman Finland Ltd, who displayed their full artistry.
Poland opened the event with a dazzling spectacle from the Nakaja Art team on Saturday, September 7, and the competition will conclude with a presentation from the USA on Saturday, October 5.
All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions. The build up will start from 7.30pm, and firing approx 8.30pm.
Photographer Dave Nelson captured these amazing shots of Finland’s entry on Saturday.
1. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool
World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson
2. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool
On Saturday night it was Finland's time to shine. Photo: Dave Nelson
3. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool
The night sky in Blackpool lights up with gorgeous colours. Photo: Dave Nelson
4. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool
All the colours. Photo: Dave Nelson