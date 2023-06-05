14-year-old boy remanded in custody on attempted murder after Carnforth stabbing
A 14-year-old youth has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing his victim with a hunting knife.
He is then alleged to have fled the scene in Market Street, Carnforth, on June 3, leaving the knife in the body of the victim.
The victim is in intensive care in hospital where his condition is stable.
Blackpool Youth Court heard that the teenager is on bail for another alleged knife crime.
He will next appear before a judge at Preston Crown Court on July 3.