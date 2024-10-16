14 star-studded pics as Simon Cowell, Ant & Dec, Alesha & Amanda greet fans at Winter Gardens for BGT

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 16:59 BST

Lancashire’s Got Talent!

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions returned to the Winter Gardens this week as the team searched for extraordinary performers to showcase their talents.

Undeterred by the weather, huge queues formed near St John’s Church in the hope of impressing the judges.

The judging lineup will remain the same with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli all returning for another year.

However, it has been revealed that Bruno has to take a bit of time off which means there is a guest judge in the shape of Boxer and musician KSI.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics.

14 star-studded pics as Simon Cowell, Ant and Dec, Alesha and Amanda descend on Winter Gardens for BGT auditions



14 star-studded pics as Simon Cowell, Ant and Dec, Alesha and Amanda descend on Winter Gardens for BGT auditions Photo: Dave Nelson

Amanda greets the crowd in one of her usual show-stopping oufits.



Amanda greets the crowd in one of her usual show-stopping oufits. Photo: Dave Nelson

Professional boxer KSI, pictured with the judges, is replacing Bruno for one of the audtions.



Professional boxer KSI, pictured with the judges, is replacing Bruno for one of the audtions. Photo: Dave Nelson

Signing some autographs.



Signing some autographs. Photo: Dave Nelson

