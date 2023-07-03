14 pictures as Wrea Green delights in Field Day fun
Wrea Green celebrated the village’s Field Day in style as the event shaped up for its big centenary next year.
By Tony Durkin
Field Day dates back to 1924, when a group of girls from the village watched the Lytham Rose Queen being crowned and decided that Wrea Green should have a Rose Queen too.
The tradition began and it was Isabella Eagle who took the crown this year ahead of a whole host of entertainment throughout the afternoon.
All villages organisations, including St Nicholas Church and Ribby with Wrea School were represented in the procession which preceded Isabella’s crowning by parish councillor Chrissy Wheatman.
