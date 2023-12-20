This summer we launched the Lancashire Post Camera Club.

The page, run on Facebook, aims to celebrate the fantastic shots our readers have taken across the area.

We’ve pulled together 14 of the most-loved pictures based on the likes they’ve received – and there is one clear winner.

Click on the pages below to see what that was.

If you want to contribute a photo or photos, email: [email protected]

Please note that some photographs may display differently on screens to how they were sent in - this is due to constraints on the screen.

1 . Shots We have some extremely talented photographers in our camera club. Here's some of the submissions that received many likes.

2 . Autumn colours This lovely autumnal image of Preston Docks was captured by Lancashire Post Camera Club member Laura Brass and liked 182 times.

3 . Stags This stunning image was taken by Lancashire Post Camera Club member Paul Woodrow. It got 106 likes when posted on November 20.

4 . Foggy Avenham Park This wonderful shot of a foggy Avenham Park was captured by Paul Gray and received 408 likes - the most of any photo submitted to the club this year.