14 of the most-loved photographs from in and around Preston taken by Lancashire Post Camera Club members

This summer we launched the Lancashire Post Camera Club.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

The page, run on Facebook, aims to celebrate the fantastic shots our readers have taken across the area.

We’ve pulled together 14 of the most-loved pictures based on the likes they’ve received – and there is one clear winner.

Click on the pages below to see what that was.

If you want to contribute a photo or photos, email: [email protected]

Please note that some photographs may display differently on screens to how they were sent in - this is due to constraints on the screen.

We have some extremely talented photographers in our camera club. Here's some of the submissions that received many likes.

1. Shots

2. Autumn colours

This lovely autumnal image of Preston Docks was captured by Lancashire Post Camera Club member Laura Brass and liked 182 times. Photo: Laura Brass

3. Stags

This stunning image was taken by Lancashire Post Camera Club member Paul Woodrow. It got 106 likes when posted on November 20. Photo: Paul Woodrow

4. Foggy Avenham Park

This wonderful shot of a foggy Avenham Park was captured by Paul Gray and received 408 likes - the most of any photo submitted to the club this year. Photo: Paul Gray

