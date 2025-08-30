14 more high-energy pictures of Olly Murs wowing the crowds at Blackpool Illuminations switch on

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST

What a night!

Olly Murs brought some real X Factor sparkle to the annual Blackpool Illuminations switch on with a high energy set of some of the Troublemaker singer’s biggest hits.

Before flicking the switch on the million lights, he wowed the crowds with a full 70-minute concert, following in the footsteps of some of the country’s biggest stars who’ve performed at the famous event.

The lucky 24,000-strong crowd were all successful entrants from a highly competitive ballot which received over 150,000 ticket requests.

Our photographer Neil Cross was there to capture the highlights.

1. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025

Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025

Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Related topics:Blackpool IlluminationsBlackpool
