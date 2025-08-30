14 great crowd pictures as thousands attend Blackpool Illuminations switch on

The 24,000-strong crowd were all successful entrants from a highly competitive ballot which received over 150,000 ticket requests.
Among the highlights was a lively set from OIly Murs who had the crowds dancing.
Our photographer Neil Cross was there to capture the highlights.
Can you spot yourself in our crowd gallery?
1. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 The crowd at the switch on concert
2. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 The crowd at the switch on concert
3. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 The crowd at the switch on concert
4. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 The crowd at the switch on concert
