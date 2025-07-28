14 fun-filled pics of Winckley Square Festival 2025

By Emma Downey
Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:41 BST
Friends of Winckley Square put on an unforgettable summer festival over the weekend.

Winckley Square Summer Festival was held on Sunday and packed with entertainment, excitement, and activities for all ages!

Performances, food, drink, face painting, games and crazy golf keep the crowds entertained.

Take a look at some of the fun-filled pics.

Families have fun at a free festival organised by Friends of Winckley Square, with entertainment and games at Winckley Square Festival.

1. Winckley Square Festival 2025

Families have fun at a free festival organised by Friends of Winckley Square, with entertainment and games at Winckley Square Festival. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Winckley Square Festival.

2. Winckley Square Festival 2025

Winckley Square Festival. Photo: Michelle Adamson

FWinckley Square Festival.

3. Winckley Square Festival 2025

FWinckley Square Festival. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Winckley Square Festival.

4. Winckley Square Festival 2025

Winckley Square Festival. Photo: Michelle Adamson

