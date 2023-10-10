News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Man in serious condition after crash
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

13 pictures from Play Expo 2023 as hundreds of gamers attend the Norbreck Castle hotel in Blackpool

Hundreds of pinball machine and arcade game fans flocked to Blackpool for a major gaming event at the weekend.
By Richard Hunt
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:16 BST

They were at the Norbreck Castle's exhibition halls for the annual Games Expo, organised by resort entrepreneur Andy Brown.

The event, which ran on Saturday and Sunday (October 17 and18), included retro games and consoles, pinball machines, multiplayer classics like Minecraft and Fornite on local networks, tournaments, and a wall of arcade cabinets.

There were also special guests – John and Brenda Romero, both major creative figures in the video game industry – and Marin Brown of games developer and publisher Team 17, whose company was behind Andy Davidson's hit game, Worms.

Andy Brown said it was the biggest Expo event since before the pandemic.

All these gamers (pictured) would probably agree!

This youngster is enjoying the power of music at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

This youngster is enjoying the power of music at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
It's a purple patch for the the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It's a purple patch for the the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
All generations attended the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

All generations attended the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
In the round - gamers at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In the round - gamers at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page