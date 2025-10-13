13 pics as Go Outdoors Preston celebrates its grand reopening

At the grand opening event on Saturday, Store Manager Neil officially cut the ribbon at 9am and the first 200 customers through the door received a complimentary goody bag.

One lucky customer found a golden ticket, which gave them the chance to take part in a £1,000 shopping spree.

Celebrations continued throughout the day, with free hot drinks and entertainment including a DJ and balloon modeller keeping spirits high.

Representatives from Mountain Rescue were also on site to help educate Preston’s outdoor community on the importance of safety in the outdoors, and local Scouts joined the festivities.

Spanning over 20,000 square feet, the newly refurbished store stocks a wide range of top outdoor brands, including Rab and OEX, alongside trusted names like Peter Storm and Eurohike.

Inside the store is a large selection of footwear and apparel, a Leisure Lakes cycling department, a Fishing Republic concession, and a whole host of other equipment covering a huge variety of outdoor pursuits.

24 local team members help support the store’s operations.

Store Manager Neil Kettle commented: “We are so thrilled to have officially opened the doors of our newly refreshed GO Outdoors store, and to showcase the best in outdoor equipment and apparel to the people of Preston.

“The grand opening event was a huge success, and it was so great to see members of the local community discovering what the store has to offer.

“Our team are all outdoor enthusiasts who take pleasure in helping inspire and equip others for whatever adventure they’re gearing up for. From dog walkers to cyclists and mountaineers, everyone is welcome - and there is something for everyone!”

GO Outdoors Preston’s address is Deepdale Retail Park, Preston, PR1 6QY.

Find the latest store information, including opening times, on the Preston store’s webpage .

Take a look at pictures from the grand opening below:

