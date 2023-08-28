These are some of the most haunted places in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley - and the spooky stories behind them

13 of the most haunted places in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble including Bygone Times and Chorley Hospital

Lancashire is believed to be one of the most haunted counties in the UK and according to local legend, some of these restless spirits dwell in the shadows of historic – and some modern – buildings in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.