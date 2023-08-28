News you can trust since 1886
These are some of the most haunted places in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley - and the spooky stories behind themThese are some of the most haunted places in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley - and the spooky stories behind them
These are some of the most haunted places in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley - and the spooky stories behind them

13 of the most haunted places in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble including Bygone Times and Chorley Hospital

Lancashire is believed to be one of the most haunted counties in the UK and according to local legend, some of these restless spirits dwell in the shadows of historic – and some modern – buildings in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, some stories are enough to send a chill down your spine.

Here are 13 places that are said to be some of the most haunted in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble…

When owner Mrs Howarth saw smoke coming from the chapel ceiling, she summoned the fire brigade who discovered the smoke originated from the unknown chimney hide, within which a log was burning from the inside out

1. Chingle Hall

When owner Mrs Howarth saw smoke coming from the chapel ceiling, she summoned the fire brigade who discovered the smoke originated from the unknown chimney hide, within which a log was burning from the inside out Photo: Lancashire Post

There is a legend locally that the tunnel is haunted by the ghost of a young woman who fell out of a carriage and under the wheels of the train as it passed through

2. The Miley Tunnel, Preston

There is a legend locally that the tunnel is haunted by the ghost of a young woman who fell out of a carriage and under the wheels of the train as it passed through Photo: Lancashire Post

TV series "Haunted Britain" found plenty of spirits in the bar

3. Eagle And Child pub, Leyland

TV series "Haunted Britain" found plenty of spirits in the bar Photo: Lancashire Post

Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted locations in Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary White Lady, Dorothy Southworth who died of a broken heart and has since been seen on many occasions within the Hall and grounds

4. Samlesbury Hall

Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted locations in Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary White Lady, Dorothy Southworth who died of a broken heart and has since been seen on many occasions within the Hall and grounds Photo: Lancashire Post

