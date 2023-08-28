13 of the most haunted places in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble including Bygone Times and Chorley Hospital
Lancashire is believed to be one of the most haunted counties in the UK and according to local legend, some of these restless spirits dwell in the shadows of historic – and some modern – buildings in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
By Matthew Calderbank
Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, some stories are enough to send a chill down your spine.
Here are 13 places that are said to be some of the most haunted in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble…
