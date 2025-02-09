Across Wyre, 32 planning applications were validated between Monday, January 13 and Sunday, January 26, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

Below we have only featured 13 of the most interesting of these applications, which include a new sushi and thai takeaway, Central Co-Operative store and a wellness retreat village.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications 13 of the most interesting Wyre planning applications from last 2 weeks

2 . White House Farm, Preston Road, Inskip-with-Sowerby PR4 0TT Application validated on Jan 27 for Listed Building Consent for the erection of 3no. dwellings following the demolition of existing agricultural buildings, and the erection of a stables, and a rear extension and alteration to dwelling.

3 . 43 Tarn Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5AY Application validated on Jan 28 for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed change of use of dwelling (C3) to a childrens care home (C2) for one young person (under the age of 18) with up to two carers providing 24 hour care

4 . The Pines, Kiln Lane, Hambelton FY6 9AH Application validated on Jan 30 for Telecommunication notification- Regulation 5 notification for the installation of fixed line broadband apparatus